The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
