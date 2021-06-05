Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.