The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
