Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest.