This evening in Wytheville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
