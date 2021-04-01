 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

