Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

