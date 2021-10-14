 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

