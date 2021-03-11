 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Generally fair. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

