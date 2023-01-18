This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
