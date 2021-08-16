Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.