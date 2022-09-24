Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
