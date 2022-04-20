Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
