 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular