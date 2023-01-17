Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
