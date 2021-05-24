Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.