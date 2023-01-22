For the drive home in Wytheville: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. To…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…