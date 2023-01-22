Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.