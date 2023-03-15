The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
