Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

