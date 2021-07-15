Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
