Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.