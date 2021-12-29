Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
