Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West.