Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

