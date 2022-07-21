Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It …
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu…
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.