May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

