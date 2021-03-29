 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EDT. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics