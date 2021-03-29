Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EDT. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. There…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sund…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The first part of the day …
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will…