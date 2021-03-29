Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EDT. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.