The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 4.32. A 11-degree …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Ex…