Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.