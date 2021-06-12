 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

