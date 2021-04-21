Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.