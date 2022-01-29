Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.