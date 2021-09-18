For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
