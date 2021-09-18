Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.