 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics