Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

