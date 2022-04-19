Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
