Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Perio…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is …
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …