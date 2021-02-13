This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
