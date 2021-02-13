 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics