Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

