Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.