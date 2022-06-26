 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular