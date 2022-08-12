Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.