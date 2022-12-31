Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.