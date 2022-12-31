This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
