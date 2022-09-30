Wytheville's evening forecast: Rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
