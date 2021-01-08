Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.