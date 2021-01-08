This evening in Wytheville: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy …
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wythe…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…