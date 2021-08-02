 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

