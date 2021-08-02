This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
