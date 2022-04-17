This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
