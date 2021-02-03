Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.