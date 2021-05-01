Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.