Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are sh…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …