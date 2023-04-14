Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.