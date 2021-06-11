Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.