Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
