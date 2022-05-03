It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22% …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temper…