Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.