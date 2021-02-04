 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics