Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East.