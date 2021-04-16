Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.