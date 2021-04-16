 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics